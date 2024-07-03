Pink Forced to Cancel Switzerland Show on Doctor's Orders

Health issues have forced pop star Pink to cancel her concert in Bern, Switzerland.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the singer admitted to fans that she felt deep regret about the decision but was following doctor's orders.

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday," she wrote.

"I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow," she continued.

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel."

Concluding her post, Pink added, "Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon."

The show was scheduled to take place at Stadion Wankdorf in the Swiss capital on Wednesday. It formed part of her ongoing "Summer Carnival" tour, which has seen her perform over 70 shows across Europe and North America, Billboard reported. A further 30 additional dates are scheduled through the end of 2024.

Last year, Pink was also forced to pause her tour due to illness. In October she postponed a show in Vancouver due to a respiratory infection, and prior to that, she had to reschedule her tour stop in Arlington due to a sinus infection. Weeks later, Pink made headlines after she kicked a man protesting circumcision out of her San Antonio concert.

Pink was performing on stage when she spotted a man in the audience who had a message reading "Circumcision is cruel and harmful" on his phone, which he held up in the air. He then began to chant the word "yes" repeatedly, while appearing to condemn her.

"Are you gonna be all right?" she asked. "You spent all this money to come here and do that?"

The crowd cheered and applauded her response.

"I’m gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money," Pink continued. "Get that [expletive] out of here."