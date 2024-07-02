Country Band The Mavericks Frontman Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Popular country rock band The Mavericks has canceled several shows as frontman and lead guitarist Raul Malo battles cancer.

The musician revealed his diagnosis Thursday, telling fans in a video posted on Instagram he was undergoing treatment for cancer, which was detected after he underwent a physical, a catscan, and a colonoscopy.

"Recently, the doctors found a few cancerous spots in my digestive system," he further revealed in a statement to Billboard. "Obviously, this isn't the news I was hoping to get, or to share with you all."

Malo reassured fans that he was surrounded by a team of top doctors in Nashville who said it was "a very common form of cancer," adding that his odds "are good."

"Fortunately, we have a plan in place, and I'm feeling great! I'll continue to be as active as possible throughout these treatments, but it does mean a few shows may be affected this year, and we'll have more information for you as soon as possible on that," he continued.

"But most importantly, I wanted to say to my fellow men out there, and anyone who may be reading this — It's important to take care of your health, and to see a doctor for checkups, especially if something is wrong," he added.

"With modern medicine, these types of cancer are very survivable with proper treatment, but if you don't get checked, you'll never know. It's important to do it for your family, the people around you, and those you love."

Malo explained that he was sharing the news "in the spirit of transparency and honesty," stating that fans had been a part of the band's journey for 35 years "of music, shows, breaking up, & getting back together."

"We've even survived a pandemic together," he continued, "We'll get through this just like we have everything else. In the meantime, I want you to know I'm not going anywhere, and I'll look forward to seeing you all out on the road again soon."

The Mavericks launched a tour supporting their latest album but were forced to cancel several shows in Colorado. The tour will continue later in the year with performances in Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

The Mavericks, comprising Malo, guitarist Eddie Perez, keyboard player Jerry Dale McFadden, and drummer Paul Deakin, formed in Miami and moved to Nashville in the 1980s. Since their debut album in 1990, they have become known for their distinctive sound blending country, rock, Tejano, samba, and soul.

In 1995, they won a Grammy for "Here Comes the Rain." Five of their albums have reached the top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, including Mono in 2015. In 2020, they released En Español, embracing their Latin roots.