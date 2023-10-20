Pink Cancels Concerts Due to Respiratory Infection

Pink has pressed pause on her current Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.

On Thursday, the singer, 44, said in a statement on social media platform X that a respiratory infection forced her to postpone shows in Vancouver.

"Sending everyone lots of love and my sincere apologies xoxo," she wrote.

Pink said she is under doctor's orders and would be "unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday."

"Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows," Pink wrote, adding that she is "looking forward to" being able to perform again.

The announcement comes days after Pink revealed in a statement on X that shows in Washington had to be rescheduled due to "family medical issues" requiring "immediate attention."

"I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all," she added.

Pink shares daughters Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart.

She kicked-started her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour in early June. It will conclude the North American leg with a show in Arlington, Texas in November.

Several weeks into the tour, Pink announced that she had to reschedule her tour stop in Arlington due to a sinus infection.

"Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight," she said in a statement at the time. "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."

Later, in September, Pink made headlines after she kicked a man protesting circumcision out of her San Antonio concert.

Pink was performing the acoustic part of her show when she spotted a man in the audience who had a message reading "Circumcision is cruel and harmful" on his phone, which he held up in the air.

Upon receiving Pink's attention, the man began to chant the word, "Yes" repeatedly, while appearing to condemn her.

"Are you gonna be all right?" she asked. "You spent all this money to come here and do that?"

The crowd cheered and applauded her response.

"I’m gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money," Pink continued. "Get that s*** out of here."

Refusing to go quietly, the man then faced others in the crowd and waved his phone at them before being escorted out by security.