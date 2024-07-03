Heart Singer Ann Wilson Has Cancer, Postpones Concerts

Iconic rock band Heart has postponed a string of shows as vocalist Ann Wilson battles cancer.

The 74-year-old musician shared her diagnosis Tuesday, saying in a statement that she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth. And while she is steadily recovering, doctors have urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and to take time off from performing, according to the New York Post.

Concluding her statement, Wilson apologized to fans, saying she and the band "really do wish we could do these gigs."

"Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025," she added, noting that they would finalize the rescheduled tour dates soon.

The postponement affects over 50 shows in dozens of cities across the U.S. and Canada, the Post reported.

"This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing," Wilson reassured, according to People. "Love, Ann Wilson. Respectfully, this is the last public statement I'd like to make on the matter."

Weeks before the announcement, Wilson and her sister Nancy, 70, revealed that they had to cancel several concerts in Europe scheduled for June and July because of health issues.

At that time, they explained that Wilson needed to "undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure" and required at least six weeks to recover.

"I'm okay! Please don't worry," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann."

Heart last performed several concerts in North America in April and late May. The band, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, reunited in 2019 after a three-year break and marked their 50th anniversary in 2023.

"Back when I started, I didn't even believe I'd live to be 30," Wilson told People in 2022. "In your early 20s, you just go, 'I'll never get old.' I never dreamed it would go on 50 years. For me, it's the bomb. When it's all going right, there's nothing like it."