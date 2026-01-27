Nicki Minaj to Appear With Trump at Presidential Summit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is set to appear at a U.S. Treasury Department summit promoting a new Trump administration pilot program that would provide government-funded investment accounts to certain children.

Minaj is listed as a speaker at the upcoming Treasury event alongside President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, investor and former "Shark Tank" personality Kevin O'Leary, and actress Cheryl Hines, according to a Treasury Department press release.

The summit is focused on raising awareness of "Trump Accounts," a federal initiative that would establish investment accounts for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, each seeded with a one-time $1,000 government deposit.

Minaj confirmed her participation in a post on X.

"The true meaning of paying it forward. Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy," she wrote.

Minaj's Treasury appearance comes after several recent public moves that have tied her more closely to Trump and his administration.

In December, she appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, where she participated in a discussion with conservative commentator Erika Kirk. During that appearance, Minaj praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," she said at the time. "I don't even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."

Minaj's comments at the event prompted criticism from some fans, but Minaj continued to generate controversy on social media.

In early January, she directed an explicit post at journalist Don Lemon, who was reporting from Minneapolis on a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement that interrupted a church service.

Lemon was not involved in organizing the protest.

"LEMON IS DISGUSTING," she wrote in the post that included a homophobic slur.

"HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!" she added. "HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

In November, Minaj appeared at a United Nations event, where she spoke about persecution of Christians in Nigeria and credited Trump with drawing attention to the issue during his presidency.

"I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria and to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to express their natural right to freedom of religion or belief," she said, according to Billboard.