Tags: erika kirk | nicki minaj | assassin | gaffe

Charlie Kirk's Widow Consoles Nicki Minaj After 'Assassin' Gaffe

Sunday, 21 December 2025 07:29 PM EST

The widow of slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk turned ⁠a verbal flub on Sunday by rapper Nicki Minaj into a moment of consolation after the entertainer made an "assassin" reference while lauding conservative leaders.

Erika Kirk, whose husband was fatally shot in September, offered support to Minaj after the rapper ‍described Vice President JD Vance as an "assassin" even as ‍she called him a role model. Kirk and Minaj were speaking together on stage at a festival organized by Turning ⁠Point USA, the conservative youth movement founded by Charlie Kirk.

"Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, ​and you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president," Minaj said before lowering the microphone, looking down and covering her mouth with her palm ‍in a gesture of embarrassment.

Charlie Kirk was shot during a Turning Point ⁠USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, as he debated with students.

After the assassin reference, Minaj went silent for a few seconds and laughter over the awkward moment came from the audience. Erika Kirk quickly ⁠came to Minaj's rescue.

"Trust me, ​there's nothing new ⁠under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine ... I love you. You have ‍to laugh about it truly," Kirk told Minaj. "You say what you want to say, because I ‌know your heart and I will not judge that."

Minaj thanked Kirk and continued after a brief pause.

Shortly after Minaj's appearance, the White House ⁠posted a video ​clip of her ‍at the festival where she said: "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president." Minaj reposted it, adding two pictures ‍of herself and a comment: "My darling, you did it. We’re good. Love you." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


