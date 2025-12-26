Nicki Minaj Disables Instagram After Turning Point Event

Rapper Nicki Minaj has deactivated her Instagram account following her appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president makes me … well, I love both of them," Minaj said following her surprise appearance Sunday at the gathering of conservatives in Arizona that was memorializing late conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

The Grammy-nominated rapper's recent alignment with the "Make America Great Again" movement has caught some interest because of her past criticism of Trump even when the artist's own political ideology had been difficult to pin down.

But her appearance at the flagship event for the powerful conservative youth organization may shore up her status as a MAGA acolyte.

Minaj mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom, referring to him as "Newscum," a nickname Trump gave him. Newsom, a Democrat, has 2028 presidential prospects.

She also expressed admiration for the Republican president and Vance, who received an endorsement from Erica Kirk despite the fact he has not said whether he will run for president. Erica Kirk took over as leader of Turning Point USA following the murder of her husband Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University in September.

Last month, the rapper shared a message posted by Trump on his Truth Social network about potential actions to sanction Nigeria, saying the government is failing to rein in the persecution of Christians in the West African country. Experts and residents say the violence that has long plagued Nigeria isn't so simply explained.

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God," Minaj shared on X.

She was subsequently invited to speak at a panel at the U.S. mission to the United Nations along with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz and faith leaders.

Minaj said she was tired of being "pushed around," and she said that speaking your mind with different ideas is controversial because "people are no longer using their minds."

Erica Kirk thanked Minaj for being "courageous" despite the backlash she is receiving from the entertainment industry for expressing support for Trump.

"I didn't notice," Minaj said. "We don't even think about them."

Erica Kirk then said, "We don't have time to. We're too busy building, right?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.