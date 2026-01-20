Fmr CNN Host Don Lemon Reacts to Nicki Minaj Backlash Over Anti-ICE Protest

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon clapped back at rapper Nicki Minaj after she used a homophobic slur to attack him over his reporting on protests in Minneapolis.

In an interview with TMZ published this week, Lemon, who is openly gay, condemned Minaj's remarks and accused her of ignorance and bigotry.

"This is clearly out of her depth," he said in response to her comments. "She doesn't understand politics. She doesn't understand journalism."

"And I'm not surprised that she is weighing in on something that is beyond her capacity. I think she put the Chucky doll in [her post]," he continued.

"A better symbol that should have been represented in that picture is a 'Pick Me' doll because Nicki Minaj is a pick me. She will do anything that is expedient for her politically."

"And again, she's ignorant. She doesn't know what she's talking about," Lemon explained.

"She's always weighing in on things that she doesn't know about. Nicki Minaj should just sit the f*** down."

The conflict stems from a video Lemon posted Sunday to his social media accounts showing him interviewing Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters in Minneapolis.

The demonstrators interrupted a church service while chanting "ICE out" and calling for justice for Renee Good, who was shot and killed earlier this month by an ICE agent.

One of the pastors at the church is allegedly an ICE agent, which prompted the protest.

Minaj responded to Lemon's post on X with a message attacking the journalist and his coverage with a homophobic slur. She added that "LEMON IS DISGUSTING."

"HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!" wrote Minaj.

"HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

The post also included an image of the horror character Chucky.

The remarks drew criticism online for their language. Lemon's TMZ interview followed shortly after the backlash began to circulate.

Rather than backing away from her comments, Minaj addressed the controversy again the following day.

In a separate post on X on Monday, she wrote that her crude comments were the only way she'd get Lemon and the public's attention.

"They would've all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head," Minaj wrote.

"I'm glad they're angry. They're about to get angrier."

Minaj has recently become more outspoken on political issues, particularly in support of conservative causes and President Donald Trump.

In late December, she made an unannounced appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she joined conservative commentator Erika Kirk on stage. During the event, Minaj criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom and praised Trump's leadership.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj said at the gathering, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope."