'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dead At 16

"Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey has died at age 16.

The beauty pageant winner's family confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ, saying that Posey died by suicide.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," the statement read.

The family went on to praise Posey's many accomplishments during her life, saying, "She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

Posey's family further revealed that she had plans to continue working in the entertainment industry and also hoped to become a commercial pilot.

Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, first announced news of her death in a Facebook post on Monday.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts," she wrote. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Posey made several appearances on "Toddlers & Tiaras," a TLC show that ran for seven seasons and ended in 2013.

In 2012, Posey went viral after a grinning face she made in an episode of the show was used in a meme. In a 2016 episode, her mother revealed that Posey had been doing pageants since she was three years old.

Recently, she competed in the Miss Teen Washington pageant. According to her bio on the pageant's website, Posey attended Lynden High School and made her school's Dean's List for having excellent grades during the 2020-2021 school year.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.