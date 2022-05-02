'ER' Actress Jossara Jinaro Dead at 48

Jossara Jinaro, best known for her roles in "ER" and "Judging Amy," has died at 48 following a cancer battle.

The actor's husband, Matt Bogado, confirmed the news on Facebook.

"Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend," he wrote. "She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn't take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever."

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jinaro grew up as the adopted daughter of a diplomat in Colombia, according to IMDb. Her family moved to the U.S. after her step-father was held hostage by guerrillas and at age 16, Jinaro left home and moved to Chicago where she started her career in theater.

Her stage work captured the attention of an agent who suggested she move to Los Angeles, where she was cast in the American Latino Media Arts-nominated sitcom "Viva Vegas." Jinaro made her TV debut with a recurring role on "Judging Amy," which was followed by an appearance on "ER."

In 2006, Jinaro was nominated for a GLAAD award for her role in "Passions." In addition to her multiple TV roles, Jinaro also appeared in several films including the Rob Zombie film "The Devil’s Rejects"; "Havoc" which starred Anne Hathaway; "Ten Tricks"; "Fly Boys"; Oliver Stone’s "World Trade Center"; and "Go for It!" Deadline reported. Her most recent project was "Nancy Hernandez & The Black Widows" in 2021, according to USA Today.

Tributes from friends, fans, and fellow actors have flooded social media since news of her death broke. Among those who remembered her was actor Jake O'Flaherty.

"She blessed everyone she came in contact with, and I will forever remember her talent, beauty, kindness, and generosity," he said, according to USA Today.

"Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way," her husband added.