Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Country Star Naomi Judd

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her close friend Naomi Judd, who died a day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last week.

"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Parton wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar," she explained, noting that they were the same age and shared the same star sign.

"We loved big hair, makeup and music," Parton wrote, adding that she has always loved the Judd family. "They've always been like sisters to me."

Parton also congratulated Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd for their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, 'Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short,'" Parton wrote. "Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."

Naomi Judd died Saturday. In a statement, her daughters said that her death was due to "the disease of mental illness."

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Earlier this week multiple reports emerged that Naomi Judd died by suicide. Sources first revealed the news to People and although it has not been confirmed by the Judd family, Naomi Judd's daughter, Ashley Judd, said at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony that she was sorry her mother hadn't been able to "hang on until today," according to Today. "Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.