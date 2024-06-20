WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: justin timberlake | mugshot | police | department

Justin Timberlake's Mugshot Causes Stir: Best Ever Seen

Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 20 June 2024 11:39 AM EDT

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has become the talk of the town.

The actor became a sensation earlier this week when he was arrested on a DWI charge. But before the hype could die down, he caused a second stir, this time for the impressive quality of his mugshot that had people questioning how the Sag Harbor Police Department got such good lighting.

The image is a far cry from the grainy, dark mugshots that the public is used to seeing of offenders. However, while Timberlake's photo is of magazine quality, it was taken with a standard, government-issued Canon camera tethered to the agency’s booking computer, according to the New York Post

That did not stop social media users from commenting on the image's quality in reply to the Post's Instagram post.

"Sag Harbor have a ring light on their mug shot camera?" one Instagram user wondered.

"Can I please get new headshots at Sag Harbor Police Dept? Lighting goals," another joked.

"This is the best mugshot I’ve ever seen," a third chimed in while another added, "This lighting is excellent."

Timberlake, 43, was arrested Tuesday after visiting the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was pulled over after running a stop sign and failing "to keep on the right side of the roadway," according to the arrest report obtained by People. It further states that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake insisted he drank one martini before following friends home. He reportedly told authorities he would not undergo "a chemical test" to determine his blood-alcohol level.

According to People, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
324
Thursday, 20 June 2024 11:39 AM
