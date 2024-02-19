Zachery Ty Bryan, Former 'Home Improvement' Star, Arrested for DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role in "Home Improvement," was arrested following a suspected DUI incident in La Quinta, California, it has emerged,

Based on records from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old actor was taken into custody at the John Benoit Detention Center early Saturday morning. He is charged with felony DUI, having at least three prior convictions, along with misdemeanor contempt of court.

According to the outlet, officials stated that officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly driven by Bryan, just after 2 a.m. after spotting the car, which they believed to have been involved in an earlier collision.

Following a conversation with the driver, law enforcement officers informed TMZ that the actor reportedly "showed signs of impairment," resulting in his apprehension with handcuffs. It remains uncertain whether a breathalyzer or field sobriety test was administered.

Bryan's bail for the felony charge amounted to $50,000, with an extra $15,000 for the misdemeanor, People reported. He was released on the day of his arrest, and his court appearance is scheduled for April 23.

The actor had been previously arrested for a DUI in May 2020, to which he pleaded guilty. As a result, he received a sentence of five years of probation and 18 months in a multiple-offender alcohol program, stemming from prior DUI arrests in 2004, 2007, and 2017.

The arrest comes several months after he entered a guilty plea to felony assault following his arrest in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor's attorney, John Kolego, confirmed that Bryan had pleaded guilty to a felony assault related to a prior incident. He also admitted to "recklessly causing physical injury."

"Zachary Ty Bryan accepted this resolution to spare his family any more pain and move on," Bryan's lawyer stated.