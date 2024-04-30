'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Headed to Jail After DUI

Haley Pullos has surrendered to 90 days of jail time a year after her 2023 DUI.

The 25-year-old "General Hospital" star pleaded no contest to the charges stemming from the hit-and-run incident, which led to her arrest, her attorney Mark Daniel Melnick told People.

In addition to her 90-day jail term, Pullos has been ordered to serve five years of probation, complete 200 hours of community service, and pay $8,260 in restitution to Courteney Wilder, the other driver involved in the crash, Melnick said.

"Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety," he told People.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, obtained by People, Pullos was driving in the wrong direction on the freeway when she was involved in the crash April 29, 2023.

It was reported her car jumped over a Pasadena freeway barrier into the oncoming traffic, leading to a head-on collision with another car.

The Pasadena Fire Department had to use extraction methods to remove her from her vehicle as she could not exit on her own. Wilder suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The report at the time stated, following the accident, a search of Pullos' vehicle uncovered marijuana edibles and tequila.

Pullos faced several charges, which included one felony count of DUI causing injury, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and one felony count of driving with a .08 blood alcohol content, causing injury.

She had initially pleaded innocent to the charges.

Wilder filed a lawsuit in January seeking damages connected to the crash.

Pullos' legal team responded to the lawsuit, denying "generally and specifically each and every allegation" Wilder made in her suit, according to court documents obtained by People.

Additionally, Pullos refuted any responsibility for Wilder's claim that they "have sustained, or will sustain, any loss or damage in the manner or amount alleged" at her hands.