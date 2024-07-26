John Schneider, Dee Dee Sorvino Married in Las Vegas

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino, the widow of actor Paul Sorvino, both of whom lost their spouses within the past two years, were married this week in Las Vegas.

Schneider and Sorvino tied the knot Tuesday, a few months after he announced they were dating, telling a podcast that "God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands," People reported Friday.

Schneider, a frequent guest on Newsmax, and Sorvino have been open about how losing their spouses has affected them, including with Schneider announcing last December that he had released a tribute album to his late wife and finishing a book she had started writing.

"I miss every damn thing, every day," Schneider told People in August 2023 about her. "Somehow I love her more every minute, but with that, somehow I miss her more every minute."

Sorvino, likewise, said when her husband died that he was the "love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

Schneider announced he was dating Sorvino in May, calling their relationship a "miracle" and said that before he met her, he was "ready to give it up, all of it, everything."

Schneider, now on his fourth marriage, is best known for his "Dukes" role, but is also a country singer, with more than 20 albums and five No. 1 singles on the Billboard country chart.

Sorvino is an Emmy Award-winning host after having worked on Fox News and the CBS Morning Show.

According to a press release, they were married in a "surprise" wedding at Vegas Weddings, tying the knot in a white convertible once owned by Usher.

They also plan to have a ceremony at the Hollywood Museum, where they met, they confirmed in their announcement.