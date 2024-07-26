WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john schneider | dee dee sorvino | marriage | widowed

John Schneider, Dee Dee Sorvino Married in Las Vegas

By    |   Friday, 26 July 2024 10:31 AM EDT

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino, the widow of actor Paul Sorvino, both of whom lost their spouses within the past two years, were married this week in Las Vegas. 

Schneider and Sorvino tied the knot Tuesday, a few months after he announced they were dating, telling a podcast that "God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands," People reported Friday. 

Schneider, a frequent guest on Newsmax, and Sorvino have been open about how losing their spouses has affected them, including with Schneider announcing last December that he had released a tribute album to his late wife and finishing a book she had started writing.  

"I miss every damn thing, every day," Schneider told People in August 2023 about her. "Somehow I love her more every minute, but with that, somehow I miss her more every minute."

Sorvino, likewise, said when her husband died that he was the "love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

Schneider announced he was dating Sorvino in May, calling their relationship a "miracle" and said that before he met her, he was "ready to give it up, all of it, everything."  

Schneider, now on his fourth marriage, is best known for his "Dukes" role, but is also a country singer, with more than 20 albums and five No. 1 singles on the Billboard country chart. 

Sorvino is an Emmy Award-winning host after having worked on Fox News and the CBS Morning Show.

According to a press release, they were married in a "surprise" wedding at Vegas Weddings, tying the knot in a white convertible once owned by Usher. 

They also plan to have a ceremony at the Hollywood Museum, where they met, they confirmed in their announcement.




 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino, the widow of actor Paul Sorvino, both of whom lost their spouses within the past two years, were married this week in Las Vegas. 
john schneider, dee dee sorvino, marriage, widowed
306
2024-31-26
Friday, 26 July 2024 10:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved