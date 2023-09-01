John Schneider Told 'Lie' to Wife on Her Deathbed

Actor John Schneider said that although he's a "long way" from being OK, it was a lie he "had to tell" his wife Alicia Allain on her deathbed.

He told her if her time had come, he would be OK.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star opened up about his loss in his first interview since Allain died Feb. 21 after a four-year battle with breast cancer, revealing to People the last words he spoke to her. But

"I, of course, told her it was OK," Schneider said. "'If you're tired, if you want to go see your grandma, you want to go see your grandpa, if you want to go, then it's OK. You go.' And that was all the truth."

Through tears, Schneider, 63, continued: "But then I lied, because I said, 'Don't worry about me; I'll be OK.' That was a lie I had to tell, but she knew it. OK is a long way away."

Allain was involved in movie production, acting, and hairstyling. She worked on films like "Auto Focus," "Leather Jackets," and "Caged Fear." She married Schneider in 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Schneider and Allain also were creative partners, making music and movies together. To honor her memory, Schneider will release an album titled "We're Still Us" as a tribute, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While Schneider remained devoted to Allain throughout her illness, he wasn't there during her last moments. He believes she might have chosen that time when he wasn't present to pass away because "she knew I couldn't handle it."

Nevertheless, he ensured that Allain understood his deep feelings before her death.

"The last thing I said to her was, 'I love you desperately, and I've got multiple sets of very long-term plans for you,'" Schneider said. "And that's true, because eternity's a very long time, and I believe it. I'm counting on it."