John Schneider to Newsmax: The Rock Bet On the 'Wrong Horse' in Biden

Actor John Schneider on Friday ridiculed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Newsmax for his comments distancing himself from President Joe Biden, considering his endorsement of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris just a few years ago.

"It's obvious what's happened here," Schneider said on "Wake Up America." "He endorsed the wrong horse. You have the right to endorse whoever you want, but at least own it. Don't just all of a sudden try to change that, because, frankly, Dwayne's career went in the toilet because all of the people who thought he was like us found out that he wasn't."

Johnson, while speaking out about partisan divides in the United States, Thursday told podcaster Joe Rogan that he can't think of any friends who particularly support Biden, except out of party loyalty, reports Newsweek.

"I have friends who are loyal to the party," he said. "I have friends who are like, f*** it, I'm not voting for either one [Trump or Biden] last election, this election. But it's that kind of thing, where I would love to see us get to this place where it's OK [to disagree]."

"I watched Dwayne's endorsement of the president and Kamala Harris yesterday," Schneider told Newsmax. "I re-watched that, his basically butt kissing of those two candidates at the time."

He added that The Rock should just come out and admit that he made a mistake.

"Don't try to laugh it off and say 'Oh yeah, these are other people who support Biden,' " said Schneider. "Does The Rock not realize the Internet exists? Doesn't he realize we can just go and watch this thing that he did?"

Anyone, he added, "can believe anything they want. They can say anything they want, but back up what you said or say that after careful consideration, and because we are in a world war and because this is the worst president in the history of presidents, say 'I have changed my mind.' "

