John Schneider to Newsmax: We Can Pull America Back Together

It's up to Americans to pull the country back together, even though it feels like things are falling apart, actor, filmmaker, and musician John Schneider said on Newsmax Sunday.

"My wife passed away on Feb. 21 of this year ,and you have a choice when you are up against an obstacle like that, or you're up against an obstacle like what we're seeing in D.C. and some of our [cities], Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, what we're seeing in New Orleans, which is very close to me," Schneider said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"When you see those, you have a choice," he added. "You can bury your head in the sand and try to pretend it doesn't exist, or wait for someone else to fix it."

Schneider added that in his case, when his wife Alicia died of breast cancer, she was writing a book, "In The Driver's Seat," and he decided to finish the book.

"She was about 90% done with it, and it's about being in charge of your own diagnosis, taking care of yourself," he said. "I do believe it was God who tapped me on the shoulder and said, You've got to finish this book."

He said the book will help people get stronger and will empower them to take charge of their lives and also empower their advocates, as well as help those who have lost someone to cancer.

Schneider also did a tribute album to his wife, which is also an album for anyone who has lost a spouse.

"These are labors of love that are available at John Schneider Studios," he said. "I promise they will help you heal."

Schneider also did a holiday movie this year with Fox News' Sean Hannity, called "Jingle Smell" which is about an action hero that got "canceled" and a garbage man who "happens on a whole bunch of canceled toys, and he brings them to children and children's hospitals."

