Wildfires Force Jeremy Renner to Flee Nevada Home

Actor Jeremy Renner said that he was forced to evacuate his residence near Lake Tahoe as a raging wildfire came dangerously close to his home near Reno, Nevada.

As the Davis Fire tore across Washoe County, Renner took to social media to share the update, which included alarming footage and images of the fire posted on his Instagram stories Sunday.

One image shows a photo of thick clouds of smoke billowing over the mountains. "Evecauted," he wrote over the image, with multiple prayer hand emojis.

Renner shared another photo showing heavy smoke and flames engulfing trees near his home, taken "from my driveway." A fire truck can be seen parked on his property in the corner of the image.

"When the wind shifts it's either really good or really bad," the "Hawkeye" star, 53, wrote over another scene of the blaze.

He also provided an update, saying he was safe and successfully evacuated.

On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency due to the severe wildfire, CNN reported. The blaze, driven by strong winds, has destroyed 14 structures, scorched 6,500 acres, and led to the evacuation of 14,000 residents in Washoe County. By Sunday night, the fire was still out of control.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported, "Heavy aerial resources and multiple agencies working to stop this wind-driven wildfire."

Meanwhile, California is battling 14 active wildfires, including one in the San Bernardino Mountains that has burned 20,552 acres.

In August, Renner told The Wall Street Journal that his main residence is in Nevada. That month, he also listed his Los Angeles home, where he had recovered from a severe snowplow accident in 2023, for $13 million.

The incident took place as Renner was clearing snow when he lost control of the 14,000-pound snowcat and was pulled under as he attempted to regain control.

Renner suffered severe injuries and required multiple surgeries after being airlifted to the hospital.