Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans Joke About Snowplow Accident

"Avengers" actors Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans are making light of the snowplow accident that left Renner with multiple broken bones on New Year's Day.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Renner said be suffered 30 broken bones while thanking friends and fans for their support and well wishes.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Replying to the update, fellow "Avengers" star Chris Evans jokingly wrote on Twitter, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" referring to the massive PistenBully vehicle that crushed Renner in the accident.

"Sending so much love," the "Captain America" star added.

The tweet drew a response from Renner, who wrote, "Love you brother …. I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel," followed by a winking face and laughing emoji.

Renner last week said he was home recovering after being hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he was airlifted to a local medical center after sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his representative said in a statement. Renner underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner on Tuesday confirmed he was back at home while responding to a tweet announcing Season Two of the "Mayor Of Kingstown."

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner wrote.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was trying to help a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow when the incident occurred.

Renner had "successfully" towed the vehicle from its "stuck location" and had "got out of his PintenBully to speak to his family member" when the snowplow started to roll.

In an effort to stop it, Renner reportedly attempted to get back into the driver's seat at which point he was run over by the PintenBully, Balaam said.