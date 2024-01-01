×
Tags: jeremy renner | acting | return

Jeremy Renner Reveals Plans to Return to Acting: I'm Ready

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 12:30 PM EST

Jeremy Renner has revealed his plans to return to acting a year after his near-fatal snow plow accident.

The actor hopes to mark his return by reprising his role in Paramount+’s "Mayor of Kingstown" in several days. 

"It’s been a really wonderful, wonderfully busy year, and I think I’m ready," he said of returning for Season 3 during an interview Sunday night on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I think I’m strong enough. We’ll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I’ll be doing my best, trying my hardest."

Renner also shared his plans to release his debut album, "Love and Titanium," which was inspired by his recovery process after the Jan. 1, 2023 accident. 

"Music has always been pretty cathartic and healing for me regardless anyway," Renner told CNN hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. "This is more of a narrative of life and death and the recovery of all last year. So it’s more of a journal entry so that the music crosses a lot of different genres."

The "Hawkeye" star, who was airlifted to a medical center after sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from the accident, explained that he began to seriously consider doing the album over the summer. 

"We just started in considering it," he said. "I wasn’t really strong enough to stand up to the microphone at that point. ... It was wonderfully healing, I think for even the people I wrote it with who are all my friends. All of my recovery has been — the better I got, the better everybody else got. So the music became also a narrative of that."

Reflecting on the accident, and the alternative possible outcome, Renner added, "I’m just so blessed that I had so many things to live for."

"You know, I have a giant family. I have a 10-year-old daughter," he said. "I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would have passed. And so there’s a lot for me to get better for."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 01 January 2024 12:30 PM
