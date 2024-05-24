WATCH TV LIVE

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Snowplow Accident: My Eyeball Was Out

Friday, 24 May 2024 12:18 PM EDT

Jeremy Renner has shared a harrowing account of being run over by his seven-ton snowplow in a freak accident last year.

The "Hawkeye" actor was clearing snow in January 2023 when he lost control of the 14,000-pound snowcat and was pulled under as he attempted to regain control.

Renner suffered severe injuries and required multiple surgeries after being airlifted to the hospital.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Renner revealed that he broke 38 bones before going on to share just how much of his body is now made of metal, including the lower part of his leg, "half" his face and "all the right side of" his back, according to the Independent.

"There was 14 breaks in the ribs. And you see your eye, with your other eye, because my eyeball was out," he explained.

"So you just have weird things go through your head. It's like, Well, I guess that's real, but I'll worry about that later," he added.

"And I look at my legs. They were all twisted up, and, I'll worry about that later because I got to worry about breathing first, right?"

Asked whether he panicked during the incident, Renner said, "No, you can't. You die then."

The near-death experience did have a positive lesson though.

"[You're] being tested to your limits, your physical limits, your spiritual limits, your emotional limits," he said. "It's like, I won't have a bad day for the rest of my life. It's impossible, right? There's that gift."

Renner added that there were other takeaways from the incident — like learning how not to panic and remain focused.

"In order to walk, you have to put one foot down and then another foot in front of it, and then you're walking. Just like breathing, I had to exhale with all my might, so I can suck air back in," he shared.

"Didn't know I had a popped lung and all this other stuff going on, but I just had to breathe. If I didn't breathe, then I would've been gone."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment.

Friday, 24 May 2024 12:18 PM
