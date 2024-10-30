Hugh Grant 'Got Smashed' With Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift Show

Actor Hugh Grant is sharing details about a night of drinking with NFL star Travis Kelce at one of Taylor Swift's concerts over the summer.

Swift touched down in the U.K. in June to perform a series of concerts as part of her Eras Tour. Grant happened to be at her Wembley event, praising her at the time on X.

"Dear Taylor, you have an incredible show, an amazing and [very] hospitable team and an excellent if gigantic boyfriend. Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old," he wrote.

Grant has since opened up about that night in an interview with NME.

"It's my daughter who's mad about Taylor Swift. I'm an amazing dad. I'm an amazing person," he wrote. "I put out some feelers and to my astonishment, they said 'Come along' and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Grant described how his daughter "went mad" as she and a friend "were bopping away" while Grant "hung out with Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce."

"We did Tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley – and there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers," he wrote. "I dunno what they were, anyway we all got absolutely smashed on Tequila."

Rumors about Kelce and Swift's relationship began circulating when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he tried to meet Swift after her July 2023 concert at Arrowhead Stadium. In July last year, during an episode of his podcast hosted with brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce revealed that he even made a friendship bracelet with his "number on it" for the singer, but it turns out she keeps a tight lock on the tour's backstage area.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said at the time.

Kelce added that he was a bit hurt that he was unable to deliver his personalized bracelet to Swift.

"I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

"She doesn't meet anybody or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personally," he added jokingly.

The pair were later linked after Swift was seen attending a Chiefs game in late September 2023, and their romance was confirmed a month later when they were seen holding hands at a "Saturday Night Live" after-party.

Kelce later revealed during an interview with The Wall Street Journal that "somebody was playing Cupid" for them.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he said. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he continued, adding that Swift's family may have pointed the singer in his direction.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but ... when she came to Arrowhead [Kansas City Chiefs' stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures ... in front of my locker," Kelce said.