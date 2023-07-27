Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at Show

Travis Kelce shared that he unsuccessfully tried to meet Taylor Swift at one of her stops on her Eras tour.

During an appearance on his podcast "New Heights," which is co-hosted by his brother Jason, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, revealed that he even made a friendship bracelet with his "number on it" for the singer, but it turns out she keeps a tight lock on the tour's backstage area.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said.

Kelce added that he was a bit hurt that he was unable to deliver his personalized bracelet to Swift, 33.

"I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he explained.

"She doesn't meet anybody or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he added jokingly.

Despite not being able to meet Swift in person, he expressed nothing but praise for her performance, referring to it as an "unbelievable show."

Jason speculated that the pop icon, being from Pennsylvania, might have declined to meet his brother due to her well-known fondness for the Eagles.

"She's probably still not over the Super Bowl," Jason teased. "You know how big of an Eagles fan she is. Maybe she just made up an excuse because she didn't want to talk to you."

Kelce had an on-off relationship with influencer Kayla Nicole that lasted for five years, but it eventually came to an end with their latest breakup in 2022.

Swift meanwhile, has been romantically linked to multiple celebrities including Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Lautner, and Calvin Harris. Most recently, she was involved with 1975 frontman Matty Healy but the pair called things off after several weeks.