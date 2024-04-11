Travis Kelce Doesn't Know How He Started Dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is reflecting on the early days of his relationship with Taylor Swift, admitting that he’s not sure how he ended up dating the pop superstar.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar opened up about his highly publicized romance with Swift during an episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce." The topic came about when Jason Kelce told their guest Lil Dicky that the podcast had "a lot of new fans called Swifties," according to People.

The rapper and comedian asked how they were finding the extra attention. While Jason Kelce admitted that "it’s not changed that much for me," Travis Kelce noted that "it’s fun," and "he’s having a blast in life, baby."

"Just flying high, enjoying it all," he continued. "Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things."

Lil Dicky went on to call their relationship "the best thing ever," adding, "I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser."

"I appreciate it, man," Travis Kelce responded, before going on to admit with a laugh, "I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the [expletive] I did it."

Last year, Travis Kelce opened up about how his relationship with Swift first began, saying that he had "somebody playing Cupid."

Months prior, Travis Kelce admitted that despite attending Swift's "Eras Tour" concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, he missed the opportunity to meet her.

He recounted the aftermath in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he said.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he continued, adding that Swift's family may have pointed the singer in his direction.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but ... when she came to Arrowhead [Kansas City Chiefs' stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures ... in front of my locker."