Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband 'Not Doing Well' After Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson admitted he is "not doing well" after their recent split.

Last month, Blanchard, 32, revealed that they had parted ways just three months after her release from prison, where she served eight years for plotting to murder her mother with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," Blanchard, who had been released on parole from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December, said in a statement to People at the time.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am."

In recent days, Blanchard reunited with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, with whom People confirmed she had lunch and got matching dog tattoos in the past week.

"For me, it just came out of the blue," Anderson has now told the Daily Mail. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him. I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

Blanchard previously highlighted personality differences between her and Anderson, telling People, "If we argue, I want to clear it up right away," which she said wasn't the case for Anderson.

"Ryan is more of the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, then come back a couple hours later and resolve it. I think that that's one of my main concerns," she said.

Blanchard was previously engaged to Urker before she wed Anderson in a 2022 prison ceremony.

Speaking with People before her release last year, Blanchard shared her plans to remarry the Louisiana middle school special education teacher.

"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," she said. "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other.

"It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."