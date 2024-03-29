Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits From Husband Weeks After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson just three months after her release from prison, where she served eight years behind bars for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, released on parole from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December, shared the news Thursday in a statement to People.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am," she said.

The couple exchanged vows in a jailhouse ceremony without guests in July 2022.

Speaking with People ahead of her release last year, Blanchard shared her plans to remarry the Louisiana middle school special education teacher.

"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," she said. "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."

Blanchard shared her excitement about moving in with Anderson and starting their life together at the time.

"I've never lived with a man," she said. "I grew up with a mom, so I didn't even grow up with a dad in the house. So, I'm like, 'I don't even know what it's like to live with a man.' "

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was charged in connection with the death of her mother, who was found dead in June 2015.

Godejohn was also implicated in the killing. Following their arrests, it was revealed that Dee Dee had subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical procedures and falsely claimed her daughter had numerous illnesses.

In court, it was argued that Gypsy Rose Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a type of child abuse where a guardian fabricates or induces illness to garner sympathy.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019 following his trial conviction for first-degree murder.