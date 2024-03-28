Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel of 'Abby & Brittany' Is Married

Abby Bowling, one of the conjoined twins featured on the TLC reality show "Abby and Brittany" reportedly married years ago.

Public records indicate Abby married Josh Bowling, a nurse and U.S. Army veteran, in 2021, according to Today.

Photographs from the wedding were posted on social media, the outlet noted.

Meanwhile, the Hensels' Facebook profile picture shows them in what seems to be a wedding scene. The conjoined twins are wearing a wedding dress, while Bowling, in a grey suit, stands before them holding their hand.

The couple resides in Minnesota, where the 34-year-old conjoined twins have lived since birth and work as fifth-grade teachers. Abby and Brittany both obtained degrees in education after their reality show concluded in 2012.

They are dicephalic conjoined twins who share a bloodstream and organs below the waist. Each twin controls a specific side of the body — Abby manages their right arm and leg, while Brittany manages their left arm.

According to Today, their parents decided against separation surgery out of concern for their daughters' survival.

"How could you pick between the two?" Mike Hensel said during a 2001 interview with Time magazine.

Patty Hensel, the twins' mother, mentioned in the 2003 documentary "Joined for Life" that both Abby and Brittany expressed a desire to have children.

"That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them," Patty shared.

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said at the time. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we're just 16 — we don't need to think about that right now."

According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, conjoined twins occur in roughly 1 out of every 200,000 live births. Around 70% of conjoined twins are female and the majority are stillborn.