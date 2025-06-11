Elizabeth Hurley Poses Nude to Celebrate 60th Birthday

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated turning 60 by sharing a photo of herself on social media in her "birthday suit."

To mark the milestone on Tuesday, the actor posted a photo on Instagram, posing nude in a grassy field. In the image, she's seen wearing only a necklace, with her arms and legs wrapped around herself.

"Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and…I'm in love," wrote Hurley, referencing her new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, 63. The couple went public in April.

"Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world," she added, writing that the photo was "taken this afternoon…in my birthday suit xxx."

Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus originally connected on the set of the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise," where they admitted to feeling a spark. However, they didn't stay in touch after filming and went nearly two years without speaking, until Hurley reached out after Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce from ex-wife Firerose in May 2024, according to People. The marriage was officially dissolved in August of that year. The split came after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April 2022.

Earlier this month, Miley Cyrus opened up about her dad and Hurley's relationship in an interview with The New York Times.

"I think timing is everything. As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents..." she said.

Miley Cyrus reflected on her relationship with her mother, Tish Cyrus, saying she "took on some of my mom's hurt as my own, because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult," adding, "I owned a lot of her pain."

"But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."