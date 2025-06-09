Miley Cyrus Heckled Into Singing by Frustrated Fans at Film Premiere

Frustrated hecklers calling for a performance prompted Miley Cyrus to sing at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her latest film on Friday night after repeated interruptions disrupted a postscreening discussion.

Cyrus attended the sold-out Tribeca Festival premiere of "Something Beautiful," a visual album created to accompany her latest record. After the film screening, the evening concluded with a panel discussion featuring Cyrus alongside her producer Panos Cosmatos and co-directors Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter.

However, disgruntled fans who reportedly paid $800 for a ticket to attend the event repeatedly interrupted the discussion by yelling for Cyrus to perform.

"We thought this was a concert!" one attendee is heard calling out during a Q&A in fan-recorded footage. "We paid $800!"

Another audience member shouted, "Are you actually gonna sing?" before others began to make song requests.

"Sing 'The Climb'!" one fan requested, referencing Cyrus' 2009 hit single that featured in "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

The singer, urging the audience to get her started, then launched into a few verses of the song, which soon turned into a sing-along with the crowd.

Several fans later defended themselves on social media, claiming they were misled by resale platforms that advertised the event as a concert. One fan shared a screenshot from VividSeats promoting it as the "Miley Cyrus & 2025 Endless Summer Vacation Tour," suggesting they believed they were buying concert tickets.

However, Cyrus has dismissed a tour to accompany her latest release.

"The film is my way of touring," she told Zane Lowe in May, adding that she initially planned to perform in locations worldwide before being talked out of it by Harrison Ford.

"I show him my idea of 'Somewhere Beautiful,' which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things," she said during an appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe podcast, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"He goes, 'You really want to go and set up in a forest? And do what?' He's like, 'You going to bring a crew? … Looks expensive.'"

Cyrus recalled later telling her team, "We're not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense."