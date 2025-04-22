Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley Share Kissing Photo, Spark Rumors

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus and actor Elizabeth Hurley have made their relationship "Instagram official."

The new couple revealed the news over the weekend by sharing a photo in which Cyrus wears bunny ears and is seen kissing Hurley on her cheek.

"Happy Easter," the caption of the photo reads.

This isn't Hurley's first social media post about Billy Ray Cyrus. They appeared together in the 2022 holiday film "Christmas in Paradise," and Hurley shared a video promoting the project at the time.

"Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus," she captioned the post at the time, according to CNN.

Cyrus and Australian musician Johanna Rosie Hodge, known as Firerose, called it quits in June 2024 less than a year after tying the knot. In his filing, Cyrus cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for the divorce. Under "Grounds for Annulment," Cyrus claimed that "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud," according to Entertainment Tonight.

The split came after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April 2022. Court documents indicated the couple had been living separately for two years before the filing. Tish Cyrus later opened up about the divorce, saying she had a "complete psychological breakdown."

Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February last year, Tish Cyrus said that she decided to leave Billy Ray Cyrus in 2020, the same year her mother died.

"It was so crazy because, honestly, my two biggest fears in life were always being alone and my mom passing away," she said, according to Page Six. "I was like, 'I just don't know if I'll survive when my mom dies.' Like, honestly. And I had, like, one month of an, honestly, complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing — like, honestly. It was not good."

Tish Cyrus recalled pleading with her psychiatrist to "please put me in a mental hospital," to which she said he responded, "I do not think that's the best thing for either of us."

"I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 130 [pounds]," she told host Alex Cooper. "I don't have my mom, and then I don't have my husband that's been my husband for 30 years. Like, holy crap, I'm scared."