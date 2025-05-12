Miley Cyrus Addresses 'Rumors' of Feud With Parents: Family Is My Priority

Miley Cyrus has laid to rest "rumors" of a reported family feud.

Taking to Instagram, Cyrus addressed speculation that she and her mother, Tish Cyrus, 57, were at odds after it appeared as if Tish Cyrus had unfollowed her daughter on Instagram. She later said he had "no idea how that happened," adding that the problem was "fixed." But interest had already been raised.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," Miley Cyrus wrote in a statement on Instagram Saturday, according to People. "She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting."

The singer, 31, also spoke about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, admitting there had been "challenges" over the years.

"Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," she concluded her message. "I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

In recent months, the Cyrus family has had their share of controversy, which was sparked by Billy Ray Cyrus' awkward performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, during which he struggled with technical issues while growing increasingly hostile and awkward on stage. In response, his adopted son, Trace Cyrus, revealed that his father had threatened legal action after making a public plea for the country music star to get help.

Billy Ray Cyrus responded by sharing a clip from his 2009 song "Somebody Said a Prayer" on YouTube Shorts, featuring 35-year-old Trace Cyrus playing a teenager coping with the loss of his father. The video alternates between Trace Cyrus looking downcast with a bottle of alcohol and flashbacks of happier times with his dad.

"Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters … and their mother," he added, referring to his ex-wife Tish Cyrus.