Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Air Birth of Boy Via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced the surprise birth of their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

The model and author, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, shared the news while writing that her heart is "officially full," thanking her surrogate, Alexandra, for the "incredible gift."

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," she wrote.

However, after losing her unborn son, Jack, Teigen admitted she "didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own."

"To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she explained.

"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl," Teigen continued, adding that they also "restarted the IVF process," in a bid for her to "try to carry [a baby] just one more time."

In January, Legend and Teigen announced the birth of their daughter, Esti. They also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, who were both conceived using IVF. On June 19, they welcomed their son, Wren Alexander Stephens.

In her Instagram announcement, Teigen referred to their surrogate Alexandra as "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she added. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Teigen also used the opportunity to pay tribute to Jack, who she lost in 2020, writing, "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."