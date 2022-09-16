Chrissy Teigen Had an Abortion to 'Save My Life'

Chrissy Teigen has admitted that she underwent an abortion, not a miscarriage, two years ago in order to save her life "for a baby that had absolutely no chance."

In September, 2020, Teigen and husband John Legend announced to the public that they had lost their son Jack at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication. At the time they said it was a miscarriage but now Teigen has confessed that it was in fact an abortion — and that it had taken her all this time to realize and accept it.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," Teigen said during an appearance at social impact agency Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," she continued, adding that she had great support from friends and family as well as strangers who showed their support after the couple went public with the news.

Teigen, who shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with Legend and is currently pregnant, continued to discuss her pregnancy when she stopped herself and finally verbalized what she had not said for two years.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," the star said. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen explained that she and Legend were discussing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this summer when it dawned on her. She was expressing sympathy toward people who had to make the emotional decision to have an abortion when Legend pointed out that was what she had gone through.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," Teigen shared. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

In August Teigen revealed that she was pregnant in a heartfelt Instagram post in which she wrote about her fears and joy.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."