Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Undergoing IVF After Loss of Unborn Baby

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are hoping to expand their family following the death of their unborn son, Jack.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday Teigen shared that she was undergoing a round of IVF. Her hope is that she and Legend can conceive another baby.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," Teigen captioned a photo of herself stretching. "I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b***h, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

Teigen ended her post by pleading with her followers to stop asking "anyone" if they are pregnant.

"I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn," she wrote.

The announcement comes nearly two years after her pregnancy loss in September 2020. She and husband John Legend, who share Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, had been expecting their third child but Teigen lost the unborn baby.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen captioned a heartbreaking black-and-white Instagram photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed with tears streaming down her face at the time.

Following the tragic loss, Teigen spoke candidly about her fertility issues and about being told she should not try to get pregnant again.

"It's still hard for me," she told Refinery29. "I'm in therapy and something that I talk about often is, I just don't understand how I can't [carry children] because I have a really healthy uterus now."

Teigen explained to the outlet that she was treated for endometriosis.

"I think one lingering thing is that Jack was so healthy, and it was just something with my body that was not right at that time," she said

"In my mind, I'm like, I need to try again, though. I want to try again. I believe my body's in a better place than it was. And it's hard to be told that you shouldn't when you genuinely believe that you could. It's hard to come to terms with and something that I talk about, honestly, twice a week still."