Britney Spears Busted for Driving Without License, Insurance

Britney Spears was busted by police for driving without a license and proof of insurance, Page Six is reporting.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet Tuesday, the pop icon, 41, allegedly committed two infractions on Sept. 10 and has a balance of $1,140 due as a result.

The court documents note that Spears was issued a violation for not carrying a valid driver's license, and another for not being able to provide proof of insurance to an officer.

Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, however, told Page Six that Spears "at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket."

An unnamed insider also confirmed to the outlet that Spears "had and has insurance and a license."

Spears regained the right to drive her own vehicle just a few months before her controversial conservatorship came to an end in November 2021.

In June of that year, during an explosive court testimony, Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, "All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f****** car."

According to the latest court documents, there are details of an "appearance" and "due date" scheduled for Spears on Oct. 24, but an unnamed source told Page Six that there would be no actual court appearance. Instead, the source claimed, the outstanding payments can be made online.

News of Spears' run-in with police comes amid the controversy that erupted after the singer posted a video of herself dancing with knives. Ultimately, officers were sent to her home to conduct a wellness check.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being," Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office previously told Page Six of the person who placed the call.

However, following a wellness check by the police, Spears' security communicated via an intercom that the Grammy winner was "fine" and "nothing was going on."

Spears later addressed the ordeal on Instagram, insisting that the knives were fake and that she was simply doing a performance.

"These are not real knives," she wrote, according to Page Six. "No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers, Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!"