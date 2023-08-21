Britney Spears Breaks Silence in Divorce

Britney Spears is addressing her split from Sam Asghari.

Taking to Instagram, the pop icon opened up about the pain she had experienced leading up to their separation, and how she had been hiding it behind a facade.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she wrote, using her estranged husband’s birth name. The post featured a video of Spears dancing.

"6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!" she wrote.

"But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly," she continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!"

In her post, Spears also spoke about her father, who held her in a controversial conservatorship for over a decade. It ended in 2021.

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most," she wrote, adding, "You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!"

In her message, Spears assured her followers she "will be as strong as I can and do my best!"

Last week, Asghari confirmed that he and Spears were getting divorced in a statement posted on social media.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram stories. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Asghari added that "s*** happens."

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he wrote.

As stated in Asghari's divorce request filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, he is seeking spousal support and payment for legal expenses from Spears, according to BBC.

Spears, 41, met Asghari, 29, in 2016 when he appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021 and were married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022.