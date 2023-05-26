×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: britney spears | mom | reunite

Britney Spears Reunites With Mom Lynne After 3 Years

1_gbsson0u
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 12:55 PM EDT

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne are working on their relationship after reuniting for the first time in three years.

Britney Spears regained control of her personal and financial affairs back in 2021, when her controversial conservatorship ended. 

However, last year, Britney Spears admitted she was still waiting for a "genuine apology" from her family, to which her mother publically responded by saying she had "been sorry for years."

On Friday Britney Spears revealed on Instagram that Lynne Spears had visited her and that they were patching things up.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years," Britney Spears captioned a photo to Instagram of her young self in a pink and white dress. 

"With family there’s always things that need to be worked out but time heals all wounds!" she wrote. "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right."

Britney Spears continued: "I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards."

Britney Spears opened up about the conflict between her and her family in September, saying in an Instagram post that her loved ones "have no conscious whatsoever" and have denied that they've ever done anything wrong. 

"For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok," Britney Spears wrote in part. 

Lynne Spears apologized in response to her daughter's post and pleaded with her to reopen the lines of communication. 

"I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you," Lynne Spears wrote. "Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you."

 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Britney Spears and her mother Lynne are working on their relationship after reuniting for the first time in three years. Britney Spears regained control of her personal and financial affairs back in 2021, when her controversial conservatorship ended.
britney spears, mom, reunite
339
2023-55-26
Friday, 26 May 2023 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved