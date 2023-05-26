Britney Spears Reunites With Mom Lynne After 3 Years

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne are working on their relationship after reuniting for the first time in three years.

Britney Spears regained control of her personal and financial affairs back in 2021, when her controversial conservatorship ended.

However, last year, Britney Spears admitted she was still waiting for a "genuine apology" from her family, to which her mother publically responded by saying she had "been sorry for years."

On Friday Britney Spears revealed on Instagram that Lynne Spears had visited her and that they were patching things up.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years," Britney Spears captioned a photo to Instagram of her young self in a pink and white dress.

"With family there’s always things that need to be worked out but time heals all wounds!" she wrote. "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right."

Britney Spears continued: "I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards."

Britney Spears opened up about the conflict between her and her family in September, saying in an Instagram post that her loved ones "have no conscious whatsoever" and have denied that they've ever done anything wrong.

"For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok," Britney Spears wrote in part.

Lynne Spears apologized in response to her daughter's post and pleaded with her to reopen the lines of communication.

"I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you," Lynne Spears wrote. "Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you."