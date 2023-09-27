Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears sparked concern this week after she released a video of herself dancing with knives in her home on social media.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today," she captioned the post. "Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon."

Despite stating that the knives were fake, the pop star's assurances did not have many fans convinced.

"I know she said they are fake but those things be CLANGING," one person wrote about their concerns on social media.

"Are they fake tho they sound stainless steel to me but maybe they're not sharp idk," another person wrote.

"This is terrifying," a third fan added. "Those are definitely not fake knives."

In a follow-up video posted on Instagram, Spears is seen sporting a white bandage on her arm. There is also a visible cut on her thigh, which can be seen while she dances in a polka-dot crop top and white bikini bottoms.

It's not clear if the cuts were sustained during the knife dance, but in another post, Spears mentioned she had danced with knives at parties before while also admitting she was not feeling on par.

"I realize I've lost a lot of weight and my eyes aren't as wide open!!!" she captioned the video, according to the Daily Mail. "I feel weaker when I lose weight."

Spears went on to allude to the knife dancing clip, writing, "I have incredible gifted friends beside me every freakin' day but I'd be lying if I didn't say to any b***h disrespecting me at any parties … I don't forget!!!!," according to the Daily Mail. "Why???? Cause I know my worth and learning to dance with fake knives at parties is a motherf***ing understatement !!!"

Spears has since edited the caption of that post to read, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira."