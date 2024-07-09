Britney Spears Will 'Never' Date Another Man, Calls Out Ex

Britney Spears has called out her ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, and vowed to "never be with another man" again after their split.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the pop icon questioned Soliz's actions in a paparazzi photo after her conservatorship case was settled in April.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????" Spears, 42, asked, according to Page Six.

"Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed," she continued. "Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"

Included in her post was a cryptic quote that read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold."

Spears also declared she was "single as [expletive]" adding in a since-deleted caption, "I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

Reports that the Grammy winner was dating 38-year-old Soliz emerged in September 2023, as Spears was navigating her divorce from Sam Asghari.

In May, sources revealed to Page Six that Spears' friends and family were "concerned" about her relationship with the handyman, who faced multiple misdemeanor charges and at least one felony charge.

"He's been bad news from the start," an insider shared.

The couple made headlines at the time due to an alleged altercation at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont, where they were seen outside the venue surrounded by first responders.

Spears, who injured her foot, dismissed paramedics for "illegally" showing up, stating that the fight was "fake." Her injuries, she added, came from "trying to do a leap" and falling.

Meanwhile, in May, Spears and Asghari settled their divorce.

The pair met in 2016 when Asghari appeared in the music video for Spears' song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021 and were married at Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022. In August last year, Asghari confirmed that he had filed for divorce from Spears.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Asghari added that "[expletive] happens."

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he wrote.