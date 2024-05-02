Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Finalize Divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have settled their divorce eight months after revealing their split.

The former couple upheld the terms outlined in their prenuptial agreement, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Spears will retain "miscellaneous jewelry" and personal belongings, along with earnings made before, during, and after their marriage, the court documents filed at a Los Angeles court late Wednesday night reveal. Additional property assets will be divided as per their prenuptial agreement.

Spears met Asghari in 2016, when he appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021, and were married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022.

In August last year, Asghari confirmed that he had filed for divorce from Spears. She opened up about the split not long after.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, using her estranged husband's birth name. The post featured a video of Spears dancing.

She wrote that "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!"

"But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," she continued. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses!"

The divorce settlement comes days after Spears formally settled her conservatorship case with her father Jamie Spears. She opened up about the news on social media, saying that there's "no justice" as she revealed her struggles with nerve damage to her back for which she has had to receive acupuncture treatment.

"If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my own door one time !!!" the 42-year-old pop icon wrote in the since-deleted post cited by Page Six. "My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!"

Spears went on to claim there was a group of people who "did absolutely nothing" for "months" while she was being mistreated.

"The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!" she added. Her comments were seemingly directed at her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears.