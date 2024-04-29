Britney Spears Claims There's 'No Justice' After Settling Conservatorship

Britney Spears has opened up about the "hurt" her family has caused her days after formally settling her conservatorship case with her father Jamie Spears.

The "Toxic" singer spoke out in a candid Instagram post Sunday, saying there was "no justice" as she revealed her struggles with nerve damage to her back for which she has had to receive acupuncture treatment.

"If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my own door one time !!!" the 42-year-old pop icon wrote in the since-deleted post cited by Page Six. "My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!"

Britney Spears went on to claim there was a group of people who "did absolutely nothing" for "months" while she was being mistreated.

"The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!" she added. Her comments were seemingly directed at her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears.

The singer went on to hint she addressed her perpetrators on social media as she did not feel safe doing so "face to face."

She concluded her post by sharing how she missed her childhood home in Louisiana.

"I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!" she wrote.

Days prior, Britney Spears officially settled her conservatorship case with Jamie Spears.

"As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter," her attorney Mathew Rosengart told Page Six on Friday.

Jamie Spears, in the past few years, has grown estranged from Britney Spears after her public struggle in 2021 to terminate the conservatorship controlling her financial and personal affairs.

In 2021, Britney Spears made headlines by speaking out in a hearing, expressing her wish "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," and take back control of her life. She also revealed troubling allegations against her father and her team, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

In November 2021, after 13 years, Britney Spears' conservatorship was terminated, resulting in Jamie Spears being suspended from his position as conservator.

In June 2022, Jamie Spears' legal team submitted paperwork seeking a deposition from Britney.