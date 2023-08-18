×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sam asghari | britney spears | divorce

Sam Asghari Confirms Divorce From Britney Spears

By    |   Friday, 18 August 2023 11:26 AM EDT

Sam Asghari, pop icon Britney Spears' husband, broke his silence on reports that they are ending their 14-month marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Asghari, an Iranian-American actor and model, urged the public to be "kind and thoughtful" when posting about the divorce on social media. 

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram stories. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Asghari added that "s— happens."

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he wrote.

As stated in Asghari's divorce request filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, he is seeking spousal support and payment for legal expenses from Spears, according to BBC.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, were married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022. Notable guests included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. The event marked a significant moment for Spears after the end of a 13-year court conservatorship.

Spears met Asghari in 2016 when he appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021.

Spears' wish to marry Asghari played a part in her determination to bring an end to her controversial conservatorship, which controlled her personal and financial decisions. 

The divorce marks the end of Spears' third marriage.

In 2004, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, but the marriage lasted only 55 hours before she nullified it due to advice from her management team.

Spears' second marriage was to rapper Kevin Federline, spanning from 2004 to 2007. Federline holds exclusive custody of their two children, Jayden James and Sean Preston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a writer at Newsmax based in South Africa specializing in media and entertainment. She has more than 20 years of experience in the news industry including reporting, writing, and editing for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Sam Asghari, pop icon Britney Spears' husband, broke his silence on reports that they have decided to end their 14-month marriage.
sam asghari, britney spears, divorce
317
2023-26-18
Friday, 18 August 2023 11:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved