Sam Asghari Confirms Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari, pop icon Britney Spears' husband, broke his silence on reports that they are ending their 14-month marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Asghari, an Iranian-American actor and model, urged the public to be "kind and thoughtful" when posting about the divorce on social media.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram stories. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Asghari added that "s— happens."

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he wrote.

As stated in Asghari's divorce request filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, he is seeking spousal support and payment for legal expenses from Spears, according to BBC.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, were married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022. Notable guests included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. The event marked a significant moment for Spears after the end of a 13-year court conservatorship.

Spears met Asghari in 2016 when he appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021.

Spears' wish to marry Asghari played a part in her determination to bring an end to her controversial conservatorship, which controlled her personal and financial decisions.

The divorce marks the end of Spears' third marriage.

In 2004, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, but the marriage lasted only 55 hours before she nullified it due to advice from her management team.

Spears' second marriage was to rapper Kevin Federline, spanning from 2004 to 2007. Federline holds exclusive custody of their two children, Jayden James and Sean Preston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.