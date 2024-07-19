'Hilarious' Bob Newhart Remembered by Hollywood

Hollywood was thrown into mourning after the death of Bob Newhart at age 94.

The iconic comedian died Thursday morning after a series of short illnesses, his publicist confirmed. Since news of his death broke, dozens of prominent Hollywood names have remembered the late accountant-turned-comedian, who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time.

"Bob Newhart was the kindest most hilarious man," Judd Apatow, who co-directed "Bob and Don: A Love Story" about the friendship of Newhart and Don Rickles, wrote on X. "He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy."

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis remembered Newhart's comedy, writing on Instagram, "They will be laughing wherever people go when they leave us. God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!"

Stars of "The Big Bang Theory" also paid tribute to Newhart, who famously portrayed Professor Proton on the sitcom, and its prequel spinoff, "Young Sheldon."

"As a child, the Bob Newhart Show provided countless hours of enjoyment for me – it constituted some of my earliest training in the art of sitcom," Mayim Bialik told People. "When I got to work alongside him on TBBT, it was absolutely a dream come true."

She went on to describe him as "effortlessly professional, poised, hilarious and incredibly approachable."

"Working with Bob was working in the presence of a true comedy legend – the likes of whom we simple don’t see anymore. How he will be missed!" Bialik said.

Kaley Cuoco recalled working with Newhart via her Instagram Stories, saying, "What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart."

"He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious," she added. "Every take - every time. Icon forever."

"The Big Bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady also wrote a tribute to Newhart on X.

"Hard to explain how important Bob Newhart was to every comedian and comedy writer who came after him," Prady wrote in a post that included a photo of him and the Legally Blonde 2: Red White & Blonde star posing together. "Working with him ever so briefly was one of the greatest joys and honors of my life."