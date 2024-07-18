Conservative Commentator, Trump Ally Lou Dobbs Dies at 78

Conservative icon and longtime political talk show host Lou Dobbs, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday at age 78.

Trump was first to announce Dobbs' death in a post on Truth Social.

"The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away – A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent," Trump wrote. "He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

A message posted on Dobbs' X account confirmed his death. No cause of death was given.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'the great Lou Dobbs,'" the statement said. "Lou was a fighter till the very end –fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family, and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren."

Dobbs had a lengthy career in broadcast journalism, spending more than two decades at CNN, which he joined at its inception in 1980 and anchoring the program "Moneyline." Dobbs left CNN in 2009 to help with the launch of the Fox Business Network.

"Lou was one of the CNN originals, who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his family," a CNN spokesperson said.

Fox canceled Dobbs' show in 2021 just days after he was named in a defamation suit by voting systems company Smartmatic in connection with claims made by Trump and his allies about the 2020 election and its software, The Hill reported.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry," a Fox News media spokesperson told CNN. "We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family."

Dobbs anchored a nationally syndicated radio program, "The Lou Dobbs Show," as well as "The Lou Dobbs Financial Report." He won the Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2005, given by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The Academy also awarded his show, "Lou Dobbs Tonight," an Emmy for Exporting America.

He also hosted a podcast "The Great America Show With Lou Dobbs."

In a post on X, frequent Newsmax contributor Trish Regan wrote: "I just heard that Lou Dobbs has passed. Lou was a thoughtful business journalist who challenged the traditional economic theories of the elites. He & I anchored the 2016 RNC together – & I was struck by his enthusiasm for his job which was infectious. He loved America. RIP Lou."

In another post on X, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio wrote: "We're all praying for Lou Dobbs, his family, and staff. Lou was a great American and will be deeply missed."

Wrote Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., in a post on X: "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lou Dobbs. He was a great friend and patriot who spoke the truth without fear. May he rest in peace. Please join me in praying for his family during this time."