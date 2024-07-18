Comedian Bob Newhart, Master of TV Sitcoms, Dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.

Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist, said the actor died Thursday in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.

Newhart, best remembered as the star of two hit television shows of the 1970s and 1980s that bore his name, launched his career as a standup comic in the late 1950s. He gained nationwide fame when his routine was captured on vinyl in 1960 as "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," which went on to win a Grammy Award as album of the year.

While other comedians of the time, including Lenny Bruce, Mort Sahl, Alan King, and Mike Nichols and Elaine May, frequently got laughs with their aggressive attacks on modern mores, Newhart was an anomaly. His outlook was modern, but he rarely raised his voice above a hesitant, almost stammering delivery. His only prop was a telephone, used to pretend to hold a conversation with someone on the other end of the line.

In one memorable skit, he portrayed a Madison Avenue image-maker trying to instruct Abraham Lincoln on how to improve the Gettysburg Address: "Say 87 years ago instead of fourscore and seven," he advised.

Another favorite was "Merchandising the Wright Brothers," in which he tried to persuade the aviation pioneers to start an airline, although he acknowledged the distance of their maiden flight could limit them.

"Well, see, that's going to hurt our time to the Coast if we've got to land every 105 feet."

Newhart was initially wary of signing on to a weekly TV series, fearing it would overexpose his material. Nevertheless, he accepted an attractive offer from NBC, and "The Bob Newhart Show" premiered on Oct. 11, 1961. Despite Emmy and Peabody awards, the half-hour variety show was canceled after one season, a source for jokes by Newhart for decades after.

He waited 10 years before undertaking another "Bob Newhart Show" in 1972. This one was a situation comedy with Newhart playing a Chicago psychologist living in a penthouse with his schoolteacher wife, Suzanne Pleshette. Their neighbors and his patients, notably Bill Daily as an airline navigator, were a wacky, neurotic bunch who provided an ideal counterpoint to Newhart's deadpan commentary.

The series, one of the most acclaimed of the 1970s, ran through 1978.

Four years later, the comedian launched another show, called "Newhart." This time he was a successful New York writer who decides to reopen a long-closed Vermont inn. Again Newhart was the calm, reasonable man surrounded by a group of eccentric locals. Again the show was a huge hit, lasting eight seasons on CBS.

It bowed out in memorable style in 1990 with Newhart – in his old Chicago psychologist character – waking up in bed with Pleshette, cringing as he tells her about the strange dream he had: "I was an innkeeper in this crazy little town in Vermont. ... The handyman kept missing the point of things, and then there were these three woodsmen, but only one of them talked!"

The stunt parodied a "Dallas" episode where a key character was killed off, then revived when the death was revealed to have been in a dream.

Two later series were comparative duds: "Bob," in 1992-93, and "George & Leo," 1997-98. Although nominated several times, he won the only Emmy Award for his sitcom work in 2013 as outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for playing Arthur "Professor Proton" Jeffries in "Big Bang Theory."

Over the years, Newhart also appeared in several movies, usually in comedic roles. Among them: "Catch 22," "In and Out," "Legally Blonde 2" and "Elf," as the diminutive dad of adopted full-size son Will Ferrell. More recent work included "Horrible Bosses" and the TV series "The Librarians," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon.

Born George Robert Newhart in Chicago to a German-Irish family, he was called Bob to avoid confusion with his father, who was also named George.

Besides winning Grammy's album of the year for his debut, Newhart won as best new artist of 1960, and the sequel "The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back!" won as best comedy spoken word album.

Newhart married Virginia Quinn, known to friends as Ginny, in 1964, and remained with her until her death in 2023. They had four children: Robert, Timothy, Jennifer and Courtney. Newhart was a frequent guest of Johnny Carson's and liked to tease the thrice-divorced "Tonight" host that at least some comedians enjoyed long-term marriages. He was especially close with fellow comedian and family man Don Rickles, whose raucous insult humor clashed memorably with Newhart's droll understatement.

"We're apples and oranges. I'm a Jew, he's a Catholic. He's low-key, I'm a yeller," Rickles told Variety in 2012. A decade later, Judd Apatow would pay tribute to their friendship in the short documentary "Bob and Don: A Love Story."