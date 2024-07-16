Shannen Doherty Settled Divorce With Ex Day Before She Died

Shannen Doherty settled her divorce with ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko in the days leading up to her death.

Court documents obtained by People reveal that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum signed an agreement on July 12 to waive spousal support, just a day before her death. She also consented to a "default or uncontested dissolution" of their marriage, showing that they had mutually agreed to finalize the divorce outside the court.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," the documents read.

Iswarienko signed the document July 13, the same day news broke of Doherty's death at the age of 53 after a battle with breast cancer.

In December, Doherty alluded to the divorce while reflecting on the year during an episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty"

"This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character," she said at the time, according to the New York Post.

"I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko last April amid allegations that he cheated on her. Doherty accused Iswarienko of having an affair during their 12-year marriage, claiming that she discovered his infidelity in January.

"But with all of that, I have found … I was actually saying this to myself the other night, 'God I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself,' " Doherty said during her podcast in December.

"Even though it's been such a contentious year for me. For some reason, it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive. Next year's going to be beautiful."