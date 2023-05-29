Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns of Steroid Dangers

Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about the dangers of abusing steroids.

During an interview with Men's Health for its July/August cover story, the "Terminator" star pointed out that "people are dying" from using the performance-enhancing drug

"Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport," said Schwarzenegger, who back in the 1970s was a bodybuilder. "But now, it's not. Now people are dying. They're dying because of overdoses of drugs, and they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

During the height of his bodybuilding career, Schwarzenegger said he legally did a regimen of testosterone and D-Bol under the supervision of a doctor. People, however, are "listening to charlatans."

"If I want to go and get medical advice from a legitimate doctor, I go to UCLA, or I go to the Cleveland Clinic," he said.

The use of steroids in bodybuilding was legal in the U.S. until 1990 when the Steroids Control Act of 1990 was passed. This has not ended the popularity of the drug though.

"Don't go there," Schwarzenegger urged. "Yes, we are at a time now, where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Any time you abuse the body, you're going to regret it later on."

The former California governor stated that he wanted youngsters to know that he has "seen people getting kidney transplants, and suffering tremendously from it."

Comparing himself to a rock climber who tells others to not take risks, he added, "I recognize the fact that, who am I to say this? This is the guy who climbed without a rope."

Earlier this month, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 75-year-old Schwarzenegger, who stars in the new series FUBAR and was recently named Netflix's Chief Action Officer, said he had no intentions of slowing down.

"I still work out every day, I ride my bike every day, and I make movies — show business is another part of my life," he said. "I add in my life, I never subtract. I love everything that I do. There's no retiring. I'm still on this side of the grass, so I'm happy. My plan is to live forever — and so far, so good!"