Tags: al pacino | child | father

Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Fourth Child

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 10:45 AM EDT

Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, welcomed a baby boy named Roman Pacino, People magazine reported.

It was first reported that Pacino was expecting his fourth child, his first with Alfallah, in May. It is unclear when the baby was born but the actor broke his silence earlier this month, saying Alfallah's pregnancy was "special."

Pacino also shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and Anton, 22, with Beverly D'Angelo.

"I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time," Pacino said. When asked about the baby's gender, the "Godfather" star added at the time said he didn't know.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022 when they were spotted having dinner together, but sources previously told Page Six that they had been quietly dating since the pandemic. 

One source said: "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger (78) for awhile, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen (60)."

Pacino's baby news comes on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time. 

De Niro, upon hearing news of Alfallah's pregnancy, congratulated Pacino. 

"What a guy," CNN reported De Niro as saying. "Go, Al. God bless him."

De Niro also opened up about his own experience of being a father in his later years, saying that "it feels great." 

"I have certain awareness," the "Taxi Driver" star said, according to Today. "When you're older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


