Robert De Niro, 79, Welcomes 7th Child

Robert De Niro has become a father to his seventh child.

The 79-year-old actor announced the news during an interview with ET Canada, published Tuesday, while discussing parenthood with journalist Brittnee Blair.

"I know you have six kids..." Blair began to ask, to which De Niro corrected her, replying: "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," the "Godfather" star said.

De Niro also explained his approach to fatherhood.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," De Niro said.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can't."

A representative for De Niro confirmed the arrival of child No. 7. The identity of the mother is unclear.

De Niro and his first wife Diahnne Abbott, who were married from 1976 to 1988, share daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. De Niro also shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Speaking with ET Canada, De Niro said did not consider himself to be a "cool dad."

"I'm OK," he said. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."

De Niro also spoke about parenting styles with People in 2020, saying that the best thing a parent, or grandparent, could do is encourage their children to reach for their dreams.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,'" De Niro said. "That's the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid.

"It's important for them to find their own lane."